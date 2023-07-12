Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.20. 491,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,166,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 39.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 153.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

