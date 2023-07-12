Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.20. 491,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,166,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
Equinox Gold Trading Up 6.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.23.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
