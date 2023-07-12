Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mesoblast Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mesoblast in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mesoblast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MESO. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

MESO stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at $152,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

