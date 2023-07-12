Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Separately, Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

