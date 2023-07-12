ERC20 Market Cap Hits $11.39 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and $24.05 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019495 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,752.45 or 1.00029562 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0100768 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $24.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.