ESG Planning Has $412,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ESG Planning lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.5% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.31.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

