ESG Planning Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ESG Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises 1.7% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 506,789 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,558,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,848,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of SQQQ opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

