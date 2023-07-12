Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Trading Up 2%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $44.87. Approximately 28,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Esquire Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $367.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $339,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

