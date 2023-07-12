EthereumFair One Day Volume Reaches $800,184.67 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $800,184.67 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.09370287 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $787,547.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars.

