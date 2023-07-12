ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4292 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.38.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BDCZ opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

