ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Plans Dividend of $0.60

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5955 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

MVRL stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

