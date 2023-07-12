Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,567 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 920,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after buying an additional 718,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.