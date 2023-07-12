Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cass Information Systems

In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,516 shares of company stock worth $90,865. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. 2,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,862. The company has a market cap of $531.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

