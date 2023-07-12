Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC cut its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group comprises 1.7% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Precision Group

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $412,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 477,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,617.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.