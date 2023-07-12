Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,489 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 81.9% during the first quarter. Systrade AG now owns 387,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,474. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.76 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average is $156.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. The company had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $20.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

