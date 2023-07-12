Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Reduces Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC trimmed its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire makes up about 2.6% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,773,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 298,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $181.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,688. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.31 and its 200 day moving average is $169.16.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.