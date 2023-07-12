Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $23,081,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $722.02. The stock had a trading volume of 196,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,059. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $745.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.15. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

