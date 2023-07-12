Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.