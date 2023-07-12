Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Trading Up 1.2%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.85 and last traded at $87.80. Approximately 443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

Separately, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Exor in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

