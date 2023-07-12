EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.02) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share.

EYPT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

EYPT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 257.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

