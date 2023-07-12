Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,044. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

