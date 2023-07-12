Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Reaches $176.77 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $176.77 million and $30.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,199,978 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.