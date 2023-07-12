FIDELIS iM LLC Buys 29,424 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,031,000 after purchasing an additional 305,365 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

