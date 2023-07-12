Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

