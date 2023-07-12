Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $131.05. 97,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.88.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

