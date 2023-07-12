Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.29

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.30, with a volume of 131331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.14.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$532.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$157.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0636516 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$25,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$286.65. 21.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 92.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiera Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fiera Capital during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

