Financial Analysis: Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sound Financial Bancorp and Chester Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $44.38 million 2.09 $8.80 million $3.53 10.13 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 19.36% 9.63% 0.95% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sound Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates branch offices in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow, and University Place; and loan production office in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Chester Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.