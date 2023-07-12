Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $11.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.67. 1,802,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

