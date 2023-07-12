Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned about 2.27% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FTSD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.28. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,294. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

