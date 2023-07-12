Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. 993,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,905. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.