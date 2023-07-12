Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,616,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,967,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 158,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,930. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $486.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

