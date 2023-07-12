FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives $16.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

FCBBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

