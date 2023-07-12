First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Trimmed by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. First American Financial accounts for 2.9% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First American Trust FSB owned about 0.34% of First American Financial worth $19,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

