First American Trust FSB Acquires 5,438 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

