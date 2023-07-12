First American Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of CMS opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.