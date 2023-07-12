First American Trust FSB Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

