First American Trust FSB Has $371,000 Stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB owned 0.15% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Down 0.2 %

SJB opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.