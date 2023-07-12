First American Trust FSB Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $409.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $409.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

