First American Trust FSB Has $5.16 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,284 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

