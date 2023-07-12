First American Trust FSB Has $830,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $322.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.55 and its 200-day moving average is $338.01.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

