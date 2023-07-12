First American Trust FSB Purchases 2,202 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000.

EFV stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

