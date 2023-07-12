First American Trust FSB Purchases Shares of 120,228 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

TSN stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

