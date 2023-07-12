First American Trust FSB Sells 372 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

FI opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.26 and a one year high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

