First National Trust Co Buys 106 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

