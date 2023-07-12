First National Trust Co Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.38.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.