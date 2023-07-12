First National Trust Co Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

