First National Trust Co Has $7.23 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.78.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE CRM opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day moving average is $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 582.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,986 shares of company stock valued at $177,743,999 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

