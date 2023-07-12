First National Trust Co Sells 1,007 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

