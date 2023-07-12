First National Trust Co Sells 191 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Trading Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $237.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

