First National Trust Co Sells 356 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

