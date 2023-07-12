First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.72. 248,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.45.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.